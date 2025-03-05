Former Barnsley and Bristol City defender drops into non-league football as Notts County loan exit confirmed

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 5th Mar 2025, 11:39 BST
Former Barnsley defender Robbie Cundy has returned to non-league football with a loan move away from Notts County.

The 27-year-old cut his teeth below the EFL after being released by Oxford United, developing with the likes of Gloucester City and Bath City.

His exploits at National League South level caught the eye of Bristol City, who handed him a deal in 2019.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After managing just 14 appearances in three years for the Robins, he was snapped up by Barnsley in 2022.

Robbie Cundy made 31 appearances for Barnsley.Robbie Cundy made 31 appearances for Barnsley.
Robbie Cundy made 31 appearances for Barnsley. | Gareth Copley/Getty Images

It did not quite work out for Cundy in South Yorkshire and his departure following 31 appearances was confirmed in the summer of 2024.

Notts County moved to secure his signature but after just 11 outings for the Magpies, Cundy has been sent to National League outfit Solihull Moors.

In a statement, Solihull said: “Standing at 6ft 2in, Robbie is known for his aerial prowess and defensive solidity.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Robbie Cundy left Barnsley in the summer of 2024.Robbie Cundy left Barnsley in the summer of 2024.
Robbie Cundy left Barnsley in the summer of 2024. | Gareth Copley/Getty Images

“His addition to the Moors' squad will bolster the team's defensive options as we push for a strong finish to the season.

“The defender will wear the number six shirt during his loan spell with the club. Welcome to the Moors, Robbie.”

MORE: Former Barnsley and Sunderland boss seals return to management

Related topics:Bristol CityNotts CountyEFL

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice