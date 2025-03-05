Former Barnsley defender Robbie Cundy has returned to non-league football with a loan move away from Notts County.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 27-year-old cut his teeth below the EFL after being released by Oxford United, developing with the likes of Gloucester City and Bath City.

His exploits at National League South level caught the eye of Bristol City, who handed him a deal in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After managing just 14 appearances in three years for the Robins, he was snapped up by Barnsley in 2022.

Robbie Cundy made 31 appearances for Barnsley. | Gareth Copley/Getty Images

It did not quite work out for Cundy in South Yorkshire and his departure following 31 appearances was confirmed in the summer of 2024.

Notts County moved to secure his signature but after just 11 outings for the Magpies, Cundy has been sent to National League outfit Solihull Moors.

In a statement, Solihull said: “Standing at 6ft 2in, Robbie is known for his aerial prowess and defensive solidity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robbie Cundy left Barnsley in the summer of 2024. | Gareth Copley/Getty Images

“His addition to the Moors' squad will bolster the team's defensive options as we push for a strong finish to the season.