Former Barnsley and Bristol City defender drops into non-league football as Notts County loan exit confirmed
The 27-year-old cut his teeth below the EFL after being released by Oxford United, developing with the likes of Gloucester City and Bath City.
His exploits at National League South level caught the eye of Bristol City, who handed him a deal in 2019.
After managing just 14 appearances in three years for the Robins, he was snapped up by Barnsley in 2022.
It did not quite work out for Cundy in South Yorkshire and his departure following 31 appearances was confirmed in the summer of 2024.
Notts County moved to secure his signature but after just 11 outings for the Magpies, Cundy has been sent to National League outfit Solihull Moors.
In a statement, Solihull said: “Standing at 6ft 2in, Robbie is known for his aerial prowess and defensive solidity.
“His addition to the Moors' squad will bolster the team's defensive options as we push for a strong finish to the season.
“The defender will wear the number six shirt during his loan spell with the club. Welcome to the Moors, Robbie.”
