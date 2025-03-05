Former Barnsley and Sunderland boss seals return to management with club associated with Manchester City
The 43-year-old has been away from the dugout since December 2023, when he was relieved of his duties at Fleetwood Town.
He has since had a spell behind the scenes at Manchester City, working with the club’s fringe players, and has spent time in Denmark with FC Copenhagen.
His work at Manchester City appears to have left an impression, as he has landed a role within the network the club is part of.
Lommel, members of the City Football Group, have unveiled Johnson as their new interim head coach.
He has penned a deal with the second-tier club running until the end of the season.
Johnson said: "I am extremely happy to become interim head coach of this club and can't wait to get started. This is a talented group of players and together with our technical staff I want to improve our performances as individuals and as a team."
Lommel’s sporting director James McCarron added: "Lee has had a long career in both England and Scotland. He has worked at major clubs and knows the ropes. We are convinced that a coach of his calibre is exactly what we need now.
"We are very grateful to Ryan Garry for temporarily taking on the responsibility as interim head coach and are happy that he is returning to his role as assistant coach.
