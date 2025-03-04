Former Barnsley, Sunderland and Bristol City boss 'lined up' for left-field return to management

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 4th Mar 2025, 11:25 BST
Former Barnsley, Sunderland and Bristol City boss Lee Johnson is reportedly being lined up for a left-field return to management.

Johnson guided Barnsley into the EFL Trophy final and had the Reds in contention for promotion from League One when he left the club in February 2016.

The 43-year-old took the reins at Bristol City and was at the Ashton Gate helm until 2020.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Since leaving the Robins, he has had spells in charge of Sunderland, Hibernian and Fleetwood Town.

Lee Johnson counts Barnsley among his former clubs.Lee Johnson counts Barnsley among his former clubs.
Lee Johnson counts Barnsley among his former clubs. | Tony Johnson

The latter relieved Johnson of his duties in December 2023 and he has not yet made a return to senior management.

However, according to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, Johnson is being lined up to fill the head coach vacancy at Belgian side Lommel SK.

The club are part of the City Football Group, of which Manchester City are members. During his time away from the dugout, Johnson has done work with Manchester City’s fringe and development players.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Lee Johnson was axed by Fleetwood Town in December 2023.Lee Johnson was axed by Fleetwood Town in December 2023.
Lee Johnson was axed by Fleetwood Town in December 2023. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

Lommel compete in the second tier of Belgian football and currently sit 13th.

They are currently being led by former AFC Bournemouth defender Ryan Garry, who has been tasked with temporarily overseeing first-team affairs.

MORE: Former Middlesbrough and Hull City man 'applies' for League One job

Related topics:Sunderland AFCBristol City

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice