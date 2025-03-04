Former Barnsley, Sunderland and Bristol City boss 'lined up' for left-field return to management
Johnson guided Barnsley into the EFL Trophy final and had the Reds in contention for promotion from League One when he left the club in February 2016.
The 43-year-old took the reins at Bristol City and was at the Ashton Gate helm until 2020.
Since leaving the Robins, he has had spells in charge of Sunderland, Hibernian and Fleetwood Town.
The latter relieved Johnson of his duties in December 2023 and he has not yet made a return to senior management.
However, according to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, Johnson is being lined up to fill the head coach vacancy at Belgian side Lommel SK.
The club are part of the City Football Group, of which Manchester City are members. During his time away from the dugout, Johnson has done work with Manchester City’s fringe and development players.
Lommel compete in the second tier of Belgian football and currently sit 13th.
They are currently being led by former AFC Bournemouth defender Ryan Garry, who has been tasked with temporarily overseeing first-team affairs.
