Wigan Athletic next manager: Former Middlesbrough and Hull City man 'applies' for League One job
The Latics recently parted company with Shaun Maloney, axing the former Hull playmaker with the club languishing in the bottom half of the League One table.
Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Glenn Whelan has taken the reins on a temporary basis, with assistance from Graham Barrow and Frankie Bunn.
According to Wigan Today, Boateng has applied for the Latics job as he looks to make his way into senior management.
He was most recently employed by Coventry City, where he formed part of Mark Robins’ coaching team.
Boateng departed after Frank Lampard took charge of the Sky Blues and has not reunited with Robins at Stoke City.
Reports last month suggested he was a contender for the Blackburn Rovers job, which was eventually given to ex-Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael.
Boateng has worked as a coach for over a decade and had stints with Blackburn, Aston Villa and the Ghana national team after a spell in charge of Kelantan in Malaysia.
A tough-tackling midfielder in his playing days, Boateng turned out for the likes of Villa and Coventry as well as Middlesbrough and Hull.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.