Former Middlesbrough and Hull City midfielder George Boateng has reportedly thrown his hat in the ring for the Wigan Athletic job.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Latics recently parted company with Shaun Maloney, axing the former Hull playmaker with the club languishing in the bottom half of the League One table.

Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Glenn Whelan has taken the reins on a temporary basis, with assistance from Graham Barrow and Frankie Bunn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Wigan Today, Boateng has applied for the Latics job as he looks to make his way into senior management.

George Boateng represented Hull City during his playing days. | John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

He was most recently employed by Coventry City, where he formed part of Mark Robins’ coaching team.

Boateng departed after Frank Lampard took charge of the Sky Blues and has not reunited with Robins at Stoke City.

Reports last month suggested he was a contender for the Blackburn Rovers job, which was eventually given to ex-Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

George Boateng represented Middlesbrough between 2002 and 2008. | Warren Little/Getty Images

Boateng has worked as a coach for over a decade and had stints with Blackburn, Aston Villa and the Ghana national team after a spell in charge of Kelantan in Malaysia.