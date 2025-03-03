Sheffield Wednesday promotion hero takes charge of Wigan Athletic with help from ex-Hull City star
The Latics wielded the axe over the weekend, relieving former Hull City playmaker Shaun Maloney of his duties as manager.
Action was taken with Wigan languishing in 15th place in the League One table, a huge 17 points adrift of the play-offs.
Whelan, who joined the club as a first-team coach in September, will oversee first-team affairs during the search for a new boss.
He will have assistance from ex-Hull star Frankie Bunn, who also had a spell coaching at Huddersfield Town.
Completing the temporary team is Graham Barrow, who had a spell as Wigan manager in the 1990s.
In a statement, Wigan said: “The process of appointing a new Wigan Athletic manager begins immediately.
“In the interim, first-team coach, Glenn Whelan, will take charge of the first team supported by club ambassador and former manager and assistant manager, Graham Barrow, along with lead PDP coach Frankie Bunn.
“As a board of directors, we would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Shaun and Max [Rogers, assistant] for their service, efforts and dedication to the club.
“We hope that in the years to come Shaun’s time as manager is remembered fondly by supporters, as is his time as a player for the club. Shaun and Max will always be welcomed back to Wigan Athletic Football Club and the Brick Community Stadium.”
A combative midfielder in his playing days, Whelan helped Wednesday seal promotion to the Championship in 2005.
He later represented the Owls in the second tier before going on to enjoy a successful spell at Stoke City.
