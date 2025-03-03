Wigan Athletic next manager: Former Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United and Blackpool men among frontrunners

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 3rd Mar 2025, 12:50 BST
Figures familiar with fans of Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United are among the frontrunners for the Wigan Athletic job.

The Latics wielded the axe over the weekend, dismissing former Hull City playmaker Shaun Maloney. He has been temporarily replaced at the helm by ex-Wednesday midfielder Glenn Whelan, who has been tasked with steadying the ship.

A statement issued by the club read: “It cannot be overlooked that the current League One campaign has clearly not progressed as anticipated.

“Home results and performances, in particular, have been disappointing and below the standard at which our supporters expect. For this reason, the board felt that it was time for a change.

“The timing of such change will allow the club the necessary time to appoint a successor and enable the club to look forward to the future.”

Here are the early BetVictor frontrunners to fill the vacancy at the Brick Community Stadium.

A look at the early frontrunners for the Wigan Athletic job.

1. Frontrunners for Wigan Athletic job

A look at the early frontrunners for the Wigan Athletic job. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

25/1

2. 16. Robbie Savage

25/1 Photo: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

25/1

3. 15. Robbie Stockdale

25/1 Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

25/1

4. 14. Russell Martin

25/1 Photo: Clive Mason/Getty Images

