The Latics wielded the axe over the weekend, dismissing former Hull City playmaker Shaun Maloney. He has been temporarily replaced at the helm by ex-Wednesday midfielder Glenn Whelan, who has been tasked with steadying the ship.

A statement issued by the club read: “It cannot be overlooked that the current League One campaign has clearly not progressed as anticipated.

“Home results and performances, in particular, have been disappointing and below the standard at which our supporters expect. For this reason, the board felt that it was time for a change.

“The timing of such change will allow the club the necessary time to appoint a successor and enable the club to look forward to the future.”

Here are the early BetVictor frontrunners to fill the vacancy at the Brick Community Stadium.