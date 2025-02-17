Blackburn Rovers next manager: Former Middlesbrough and Hull City star 'set' for interview
The last week has been a hectic one at Ewood Park, with John Eustace having departed the promotion-chasing Championship club for a relegation battle with Derby County.
Interim boss David Lowe has steadied the ship in Eustace’s absence, leading Blackburn to wins over West Bromwich Albion and Plymouth Argyle.
A clutch of names have been linked with the vacant post, including former Doncaster Rovers manager Richie Wellens.
Boateng has now emerged as a potential candidate, with talkSPORT claiming the 49-year-old is set to be interviewed for the role.
The only club he has previously managed are Malaysian outfit Kelantan, over a decade ago.
However, he has since held roles within the academies of Blackburn and Aston Villa, as well as senior roles with the Ghana national team and Coventry City.
Also set for an interview, according to the report, is fellow former Premier League midfielder Luis Boa Morte.
The 47-year-old, who represented the likes of West Ham United and Fulham in his playing days, is currently in charge of Guinea-Bissau national team.
