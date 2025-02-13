Former Doncaster Rovers boss Richie Wellens has reportedly been shortlisted by Blackburn Rovers.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Championship promotion hopefuls have been rocked by the shock departure of John Eustace, who has taken the reins at relegation-threatened Derby County.

With his move on the verge of being announced, Eustace was absent last night (February 12) as caretaker team-led Blackburn defeated West Bromwich Albion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A clutch of names have already been linked with the Ewood Park post, including former Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal and ex-Middlesbrough man Aitor Karanka.

Richie Wellens counts Doncaster Rovers among his former clubs. | Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Wellens is among those to have caught the eye.

He is currently in charge of League One side Leyton Orient and has been since March 2022. His side currently sit seventh in the third tier, two points adrift of the play-offs.

It is believed Wellens could be secured for an affordable compensation fee, while his wage demands are said to fall within Blackburn’s budget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richie Wellens is currently in charge of League One outfit Leyton Orient. | JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

A midfielder in his playing days, Wellens represented the likes of Leicester City, Blackpool and Shrewsbury Town, as well as Doncaster.