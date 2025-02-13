Blackburn Rovers 'shortlist' former Doncaster Rovers and Leicester City man following John Eustace exit

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 13th Feb 2025, 11:27 BST
Former Doncaster Rovers boss Richie Wellens has reportedly been shortlisted by Blackburn Rovers.

The Championship promotion hopefuls have been rocked by the shock departure of John Eustace, who has taken the reins at relegation-threatened Derby County.

With his move on the verge of being announced, Eustace was absent last night (February 12) as caretaker team-led Blackburn defeated West Bromwich Albion.

A clutch of names have already been linked with the Ewood Park post, including former Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal and ex-Middlesbrough man Aitor Karanka.

Richie Wellens counts Doncaster Rovers among his former clubs.placeholder image
Richie Wellens counts Doncaster Rovers among his former clubs. | Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Wellens is among those to have caught the eye.

He is currently in charge of League One side Leyton Orient and has been since March 2022. His side currently sit seventh in the third tier, two points adrift of the play-offs.

It is believed Wellens could be secured for an affordable compensation fee, while his wage demands are said to fall within Blackburn’s budget.

Richie Wellens is currently in charge of League One outfit Leyton Orient.placeholder image
Richie Wellens is currently in charge of League One outfit Leyton Orient. | JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

A midfielder in his playing days, Wellens represented the likes of Leicester City, Blackpool and Shrewsbury Town, as well as Doncaster.

As a manager, he favours an offensive style of play fuelled by high intensity and meticulous build-up play.

