John Eustace has departed Ewood Park, swapping a Championship promotion tilt for a relegation battle with Derby County. He has succeeded Paul Warne as Rams boss following the ex-Rotherham United man’s dismissal last week.

In a statement, Blackburn said: “Blackburn Rovers can confirm that John Eustace has left his role as head coach to take up a position with another Championship club.

“While we are disappointed by his decision to leave at this crucial stage of the season, we fully understand that the opportunity to move closer to his family and return to a former club played a significant role in his choice.

“The club had hoped that John would see out the season and continue the fantastic work he has done, particularly after strengthening the squad in January and guiding us into a strong position in the league.”

A caretaker coaching team has been assembled, led by David Lowe, and oversaw a 2-0 win over West Bromwich Albion last night (February 12).

Here are the early BetVictor frontrunners for the Blackburn job.