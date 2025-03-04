All three of Yorkshire’s League One sides were tipped for promotion tilts in pre-season but it has not been plain-sailing for any. Barnsley have fallen into mid-table but moved closer to the top six with a 4-3 win over Lincoln City.
Huddersfield, meanwhile, have lost ground on the top two but enjoyed a 2-1 win over Stevenage at the weekend.
Rotherham United have been unable to push themselves into the promotion-chasing pack, although did pick up three points at the expense of Bristol Rovers.
Elsewhere, pace-setters Birmingham City extended their lead at the top with a 1-0 win over second-placed Wycombe Wanderers. Wrexham squandered an opportunity to heap pressure on the Chairboys, drawing 0-0 with Bolton Wanderers.
The spoils were shared between Exeter City and Northampton Town, while Burton Albion and Mansfield Town could not be separated either. Crawley Town fell to a 2-0 home defeat to Cambridge United, Charlton Athletic edged past Leyton Orient and Peterborough United saw off Shrewsbury Town.
Stockport County secured a 2-1 win over Blackpool and Reading enjoyed a victory on the road against Reading.
Following the latest round of League One games, here is how the Opta supercomputer expects the final table to look.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.