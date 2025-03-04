Supercomputer predicts League One table with Huddersfield Town, Barnsley, Wrexham and Birmingham City verdicts

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 4th Mar 2025, 13:40 BST
Barnsley and Huddersfield Town were among the victors in League One over the weekend.

All three of Yorkshire’s League One sides were tipped for promotion tilts in pre-season but it has not been plain-sailing for any. Barnsley have fallen into mid-table but moved closer to the top six with a 4-3 win over Lincoln City.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, have lost ground on the top two but enjoyed a 2-1 win over Stevenage at the weekend.

Rotherham United have been unable to push themselves into the promotion-chasing pack, although did pick up three points at the expense of Bristol Rovers.

Elsewhere, pace-setters Birmingham City extended their lead at the top with a 1-0 win over second-placed Wycombe Wanderers. Wrexham squandered an opportunity to heap pressure on the Chairboys, drawing 0-0 with Bolton Wanderers.

The spoils were shared between Exeter City and Northampton Town, while Burton Albion and Mansfield Town could not be separated either. Crawley Town fell to a 2-0 home defeat to Cambridge United, Charlton Athletic edged past Leyton Orient and Peterborough United saw off Shrewsbury Town.

Stockport County secured a 2-1 win over Blackpool and Reading enjoyed a victory on the road against Reading.

Following the latest round of League One games, here is how the Opta supercomputer expects the final table to look.

Here is how the Opta supercomputer thinks the final League One table will look.

1. Supercomputer predicts final League One table

Here is how the Opta supercomputer thinks the final League One table will look. Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Expected points: 36.04

2. 24. Shrewsbury Town

Expected points: 36.04 Photo: Warren Little/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Expected points: 37.75

3. 23. Cambridge United

Expected points: 37.75 Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Expected points: 42.58

4. 22. Crawley Town

Expected points: 42.58 Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Birmingham CityLeague OneBarnsleyWrexhamYorkshireLincoln CityWycombe Wanderers
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice