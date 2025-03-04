All three of Yorkshire’s League One sides were tipped for promotion tilts in pre-season but it has not been plain-sailing for any. Barnsley have fallen into mid-table but moved closer to the top six with a 4-3 win over Lincoln City.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, have lost ground on the top two but enjoyed a 2-1 win over Stevenage at the weekend.

Rotherham United have been unable to push themselves into the promotion-chasing pack, although did pick up three points at the expense of Bristol Rovers.

Elsewhere, pace-setters Birmingham City extended their lead at the top with a 1-0 win over second-placed Wycombe Wanderers. Wrexham squandered an opportunity to heap pressure on the Chairboys, drawing 0-0 with Bolton Wanderers.

The spoils were shared between Exeter City and Northampton Town, while Burton Albion and Mansfield Town could not be separated either. Crawley Town fell to a 2-0 home defeat to Cambridge United, Charlton Athletic edged past Leyton Orient and Peterborough United saw off Shrewsbury Town.

Stockport County secured a 2-1 win over Blackpool and Reading enjoyed a victory on the road against Reading.

Following the latest round of League One games, here is how the Opta supercomputer expects the final table to look.