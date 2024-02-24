The U’s were recently rocked by Neil Harris’ decision to leave after less than three months at the helm and return to Millwall. Their current caretaker boss, Barry Corr, was installed as the early BetVictor favourite to take the reins permanently.

However, he has now been joined as the favourite by Duff and Rowett, who have also been priced at 6/1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Duff’s stock was rising fast last season as he kept Barnsley among the promotion contenders in League One. He led the Reds into the play-off final but saw his side lose to Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley.

Michael Duff has been out of work since October, when he was relieved of his duties at Swansea City. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Although Barnsley fell at the final hurdle, Swansea City came calling for Duff ahead of the current campaign. He was handed a three-year deal in Wales but was dismissed in October after an underwhelming start.

He was linked with the Huddersfield Town vacancy after the Terriers axed Darren Moore but the Championship strugglers turned to Andre Breitenreiter.

Rowett also lost a Championship job in October, being relieved of his duties at Millwall following a draw with Hull City. The former Derby and Stoke City boss boasts vast experience of management but has not yet returned to the dugout.