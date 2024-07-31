Dundee have completed the loan signing of former Barnsley defender Ziyad Larkeche.

Larkeche left Fulham permanently in the summer of 2023, moving across the capital to join Queens Park Rangers. After being a bit-part player in his maiden R’s campaign, the defender has joined Scottish Premiership side Dundee on a temporary basis.

After putting pen to paper, he said: “I’m really happy to be here and I can’t wait to get started and we have a big game this weekend. I had lots of discussions with the manager and he described the project at the club and his ambitions and I want to be part of that.

Ziyad Larkeche spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Barnsley. Image: Bruce Rollinson

"I am 21 now, I want to play as much as I can and to show what I can do and try to do my best for this club. I am a player who likes to get forward, get assists and I have a lot of energy. I also spoke with Mo Sylla and Amadou Bakayoko and they told me that this is a great club, full of good people and the team is getting stronger.”