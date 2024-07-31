Former Barnsley and Fulham defender departs Queens Park Rangers with season-long loan move
A familiar face in South Yorkshire, Larkeche spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Oakwell. He racked up 23 appearances, scoring once, while on loan from Premier League side Fulham.
Larkeche left Fulham permanently in the summer of 2023, moving across the capital to join Queens Park Rangers. After being a bit-part player in his maiden R’s campaign, the defender has joined Scottish Premiership side Dundee on a temporary basis.
After putting pen to paper, he said: “I’m really happy to be here and I can’t wait to get started and we have a big game this weekend. I had lots of discussions with the manager and he described the project at the club and his ambitions and I want to be part of that.
"I am 21 now, I want to play as much as I can and to show what I can do and try to do my best for this club. I am a player who likes to get forward, get assists and I have a lot of energy. I also spoke with Mo Sylla and Amadou Bakayoko and they told me that this is a great club, full of good people and the team is getting stronger.”
Last year, Larkeche admitted a return to Barnsley was possible, before he secured a Championship move. He said: “After one year and now it is the summer, I am a free agent, so we are going to have a discussion with the board and my agent, so we will see. It is possible, but it depends and all the discussions will be in the summer.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.