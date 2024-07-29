Former Barnsley and Fulham defender 'set' to leave Championship side QPR on loan
The 21-year-old, a left-back by trade, spent the 2022/23 season at Oakwell after sealing a temporary switch from Fulham. He amassed 23 appearances for the Reds, scoring once.
Upon the expiry of his loan deal, Larkeche was released by Fulham and recruited by Championship side QPR. He was handed a three-year deal, although looks set to depart temporarily after just one.
According to the Scottish Sun, he is set to move north of the border for a season in the Scottish Premiership with Dundee. Last season, he made 20 league appearances for QPR but only three were from the start.
His lack of action has made reports of an imminent loan switch unsurprising and QPR may be hoping Larkeche can use time away from the capital to develop.
He is a player with undeniable potential and received a solid education in the youth ranks of Paris Saint-Germain. Larkeche has also been capped by France at under-20 level.
Before joining QPR, Larkeche has conceded a return to Barnsley was possible and that discussions were to be held with the board and his agent. However, he instead landed a move to the MATRADE Loftus Road Stadium.
Speaking last year, he said: “After one year and now it is the summer, I am a free agent, so we are going to have a discussion with the board and my agent, so we will see. It is possible, but it depends and all the discussions will be in the summer.”
