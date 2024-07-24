Former Barnsley and Tottenham Hotspur man 'set to leave' Newcastle United amid 'mounting' transfer interest
When a new era was ushered in at Newcastle under the current owners, Trippier was among the marquee signings who signalled the beginning of the new chapter.
He was considered a significant coup for the Magpies, moving to the club as an England regular who had lifted the La Liga trophy in Spain with Atletico Madrid.
However, after two-and-a-half years at the club, his time at St James’ Park could be coming to an end. The Northern Echo have claimed Trippier is set to depart, with interest from the Saudi Pro League believed to be mounting.
He has entered the final year of his Magpies contract and it has been claimed there are no plans to engage in talks regarding an extension. His inconsistent form and the presence of Tino Livramento, are said to have made the Newcastle hierarchy keener to sell.
Bayern Munich reportedly had a bid for Trippier rejected in January and are not expected to revive their interest. However, it has been suggested the 33-year-old is likely to have options in Saudi Arabia.
Formal talks are expected to commence in the coming weeks, with strengthening interest reported to be coming from at least two Saudi outfits.
Trippier is a familiar face in South Yorkshire, having made two loan moves to Barnsley while cutting his teeth at Manchester City. He amassed 44 appearances in all competitions for the Reds, scoring twice and registering six assists.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.