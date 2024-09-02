Former Barnsley and Tottenham Hotspur star 'could leave' Newcastle United as trio make loan 'enquiries'
The 33-year-old was a marquee signing for the Magpies when they were taken over by the current regime and has made nearly 100 appearances for the club.
However, speculation regarding his future has been rife in recent months. His form tailed off towards the end of the 2023/24 season and Newcastle have had to delicately manage their incomings and outgoings due to profit and sustainability rules.
According to Sky Sports, Turkish sides Fenerbahce, Besiktas and Eyupsor have enquired about taking Trippier on loan and having a buy option included in the deal.
He has also been linked with a move to Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad, although Sky have claimed a move looks unlikely with the Saudi transfer window set to close.
Despite reports of interest from overseas, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has remained adamant he wants the defender in his ranks. As reported by the Northern Echo, he said: “Absolutely, I want Kieran here. That hasn’t changed, and that won’t change. I woke up to the stories via a few messages, as you do, but that was the first I’d heard of it.”
Trippier recently retired from international football, bringing the curtain down on his England career after collecting 54 caps.
Although best known for his exploits at Newcastle, Atletico Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur, Trippier was first given regular minutes at senior level by Barnsley. Over the course of two loan spells, the defender amassed 44 appearances for the Reds.
