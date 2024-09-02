Former Barnsley loan star Kieran Trippier could reportedly leave Newcastle United, despite the closure of the summer transfer window.

The 33-year-old was a marquee signing for the Magpies when they were taken over by the current regime and has made nearly 100 appearances for the club.

However, speculation regarding his future has been rife in recent months. His form tailed off towards the end of the 2023/24 season and Newcastle have had to delicately manage their incomings and outgoings due to profit and sustainability rules.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to Sky Sports, Turkish sides Fenerbahce, Besiktas and Eyupsor have enquired about taking Trippier on loan and having a buy option included in the deal.

Former Barnsley loanee Kieran Trippier could reportedly leave Newcastle United. Image: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

He has also been linked with a move to Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad, although Sky have claimed a move looks unlikely with the Saudi transfer window set to close.

Despite reports of interest from overseas, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has remained adamant he wants the defender in his ranks. As reported by the Northern Echo, he said: “Absolutely, I want Kieran here. That hasn’t changed, and that won’t change. I woke up to the stories via a few messages, as you do, but that was the first I’d heard of it.”

Trippier recently retired from international football, bringing the curtain down on his England career after collecting 54 caps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad