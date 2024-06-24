Former Barnsley and Doncaster Rovers winger Alex Kiwomya has been snapped up by non-league outfit Farsley Celtic.

The 28-year-old was once considered among Chelsea’s brightest prospects and represented England at various youth levels. It was during his time at Stamford Bridge that he first ventured into South Yorkshire as a professional, joining Barnsley on loan.

He later returned to the county after being released by Chelsea, linking up with Doncaster in 2017. Kiwomya spent three years at the club, but only managed to rack up 20 appearances.

In the early stages of his Doncaster spell, he was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare rapid-onset muscle weakness.

Alex Kiwomya made 20 appearances for Doncaster Rovers. Image: Tony Johnson

Kiwomya left Doncaster in 2020 and has since bounced between non-league clubs. He also had a stint in Gibraltar, representing FC Bruno’s Magpies. He was most recently on the books of Stalybridge Celtic but has now returned to Yorkshire, penning terms at Farsley.

The Leeds-based club compete in the National League North, on the sixth rung of the English football ladder. They avoided relegation on the final day of the 2023/24 season and are led by former EFL marksman Clayton Donaldson.