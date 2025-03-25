Former Barnsley FC, Doncaster Rovers and Portsmouth winger departs non-league club four months after joining
In November, sixth-tier Rushall Olympic confirmed the capture of Lalkovic from Stalybridge Celtic.
He appeared to be a significant coup for the club, arriving with a CV featuring over 100 appearances in the EFL. In the summer, he had formed part of the EFL’s pre-season squad of free agents.
Upon signing for the National League North outfit, the 32-year-old said: “I’m very happy to join Rushall Olympic. After five games back in England, to go back up two levels is a step forward for me and I’m hungry to show what I am capable of.”
“I think I’ll bring calmness on the ball, experience, hard-work and hopefully goals and assists as well.”
However, after registering one goal and two assists in 19 appearances, Lalkovic has left the Pics.
A statement issued by the club read: “We can confirm that Milan Lalkovic has departed our club in order to pursue an opportunity at a club closer to where he is based. We thank him for his efforts and wish him well in the future.”
Lalkovic is a product of Chelsea’s academy and was one of the many Blues prospects sent into the loan system for the benefit of their development.
Doncaster were the first to borrow his services and were followed ADO Den Haag, Vitória de Guimarães, and Walsall.
Chelsea allowed him to depart on a permanent basis in 2014 and after a stint in the Czech Republic, he returned to Yorkshire with Barnsley in 2015.
He made a total of 17 appearances for the Reds, registering two assists. Portsmouth paid an undisclosed fee to prise the winger from Oakwell and he scored once in 18 appearances for Pompey.
The last eight years have been nomadic for Lalkovic, who has represented an array of clubs across different countries.
