Former Barnsley and Doncaster Rovers winger Milan Lalkovic has left a non-league club less than five months on from his arrival.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In November, sixth-tier Rushall Olympic confirmed the capture of Lalkovic from Stalybridge Celtic.

He appeared to be a significant coup for the club, arriving with a CV featuring over 100 appearances in the EFL. In the summer, he had formed part of the EFL’s pre-season squad of free agents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upon signing for the National League North outfit, the 32-year-old said: “I’m very happy to join Rushall Olympic. After five games back in England, to go back up two levels is a step forward for me and I’m hungry to show what I am capable of.”

“I think I’ll bring calmness on the ball, experience, hard-work and hopefully goals and assists as well.”

Milan Lalkovic joined Portsmouth from Barnsley in 2015. | Harry Murphy/Getty Images

However, after registering one goal and two assists in 19 appearances, Lalkovic has left the Pics.

A statement issued by the club read: “We can confirm that Milan Lalkovic has departed our club in order to pursue an opportunity at a club closer to where he is based. We thank him for his efforts and wish him well in the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lalkovic is a product of Chelsea’s academy and was one of the many Blues prospects sent into the loan system for the benefit of their development.

Doncaster were the first to borrow his services and were followed ADO Den Haag, Vitória de Guimarães, and Walsall.

Chelsea allowed him to depart on a permanent basis in 2014 and after a stint in the Czech Republic, he returned to Yorkshire with Barnsley in 2015.

Milan Lalkovic started his career at Chelsea. | GettyDean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

He made a total of 17 appearances for the Reds, registering two assists. Portsmouth paid an undisclosed fee to prise the winger from Oakwell and he scored once in 18 appearances for Pompey.