Former Barnsley winger Ryan Kent is reportedly in talks over ending his free agent status.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-year-old, best-known for his exploits in the colours of Rangers, left Turkish side Fenerbahce in October.

While on the books at Ibrox, he was repeatedly linked with Leeds United and was also said to be of interest to Sheffield United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Kent sought pastures new in Turkey following the expiry of his contract north of the border.

Ryan Kent spent the 2016/17 season on loan at Barnsley. | Tony Johnson

The 28-year-old, who Barnsley borrowed from Liverpool for the duration of the 2016/17 season, has since been reported as a target for various clubs.

Preston North End, led by Kent’s former Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom, were also credited with interest following his Fenerbahce exit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan Kent left Fenerbahce earlier on in the campaign. | YAGIZ GURTUG/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

However, it appears Kent is set for a fresh challenge stateside. According to Sounder At Heart, he is in advanced talks over a move to MLS outfit Seattle Sounders.