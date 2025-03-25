Former Barnsley FC star previously eyed by Leeds United and Sheffield United in 'advanced talks' over move
The 28-year-old, best-known for his exploits in the colours of Rangers, left Turkish side Fenerbahce in October.
While on the books at Ibrox, he was repeatedly linked with Leeds United and was also said to be of interest to Sheffield United.
However, Kent sought pastures new in Turkey following the expiry of his contract north of the border.
The 28-year-old, who Barnsley borrowed from Liverpool for the duration of the 2016/17 season, has since been reported as a target for various clubs.
Leicester City and Crystal Palace were named as interested parties, while there was also talk of admiring glances from Saudi Arabia.
Preston North End, led by Kent’s former Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom, were also credited with interest following his Fenerbahce exit.
However, it appears Kent is set for a fresh challenge stateside. According to Sounder At Heart, he is in advanced talks over a move to MLS outfit Seattle Sounders.
The report claims a deal running until the end of the 2025 season is in the works, with an option to extend for the 2026 campaign likely.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.