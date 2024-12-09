Leicester City and Crystal Palace are reportedly in the race to sign former Barnsley winger Ryan Kent, who has previously been eyed by Leeds United.

The 28-year-old is currently among the most high-profile free agents on the market having had his Fenerbahce contract terminated by mutual consent in October.

He has since been linked with an array of clubs, with Preston North End and sides from the Saudi Pro League reported to be interested.

However, it appears the wideman could get a chance to shine in the Premier League. According to Fichajes, Palace and Leicester are interested in adding him to their ranks.

Liverpool loaned Ryan Kent to Barnsley for the duration of the 2016/17 campaign. | Tony Johnson

Ipswich Town are also thought to be keen on Kent, who ended a four-year association with Rangers to join Fenerbahce in 2023. Having been a bit-part player in Turkey, Kent is reportedly keen to find regular first-team football at his next club.

While at Ibrox, Kent was linked with Leeds on a number of occasions. Reports of interest from Elland Road have resurfaced on a number of occasions over the years but a move to West Yorkshire never materialised.

Kent last plied his trade in Yorkshire during the 2016/17 season, when he was loaned to Barnsley by Premier League giants Liverpool.