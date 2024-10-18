Former Barnsley winger Ryan Kent has joined the free agent market after seeing his Fenerbahce contract terminated.

The 27-year-old sought pastures new in Turkey last year following the expiry of his contract at Rangers. He had been linked with an array of English clubs, including Leeds United and Sheffield United, but instead moved abroad.

It has not worked out for the former Liverpool prospect and his deal has been terminated by mutual consent after just over a year.

He is now available to clubs with sufficient squad space to be picked up on a free transfer.

Ryan Kent has previously been linked with Leeds United and Sheffield United. | YAGIZ GURTUG/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

Kent’s name has become synonymous with transfer windows at Elland Road, as Leeds have continually been linked with him over the years.

He was first reported to be a target for the Whites during the reign of Marcelo Bielsa, who was though to be an admirer of the wideman.

Reports of interest continued to crop up over the years, although a move back to Yorkshire failed to materialise. His only spell in the county was with Barnsley, who took the winger on loan from Liverpool for the duration of the 2016/17 campaign.