Former Leeds United and Sheffield United ‘target’ Ryan Kent has reportedly attracted interest from Saudi Arabia.

Both the Whites and the Blades were linked with Kent last year, as the curtain was coming down on his time at Rangers. The former were once again linked earlier this year, following the winger’s underwhelming maiden season at Fenerbahce.

While a move to Elland Road did not materialise, Kent did secure a departure from Fenerbahce when his contract was terminated by mutual consent last week.

As a high-profile free agent, Kent was always bound to garner interest and according to Mail Online, there are admirers in Saudi Arabia.

The report claims Kent may choose to stay abroad, which may be music to the ears of Saudi clubs hoping to secure his signature.

Ryan Kent is a free agent following an underwhelming spell at Fenerbahce. | LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

A product of Liverpool’s academy, Kent was loaned out on five different occasions while on the books at Anfield. One of his loan moves took him to South Yorkshire, where he spent the 2016/17 campaign with Barnsley.

Leeds were reported as being keen on Kent during the reign of Marcelo Bielsa and talk of interest continued to surface throughout his tenure.

