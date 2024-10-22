'Interest emerging' in former Barnsley winger previously eyed by Leeds United and Sheffield United
Both the Whites and the Blades were linked with Kent last year, as the curtain was coming down on his time at Rangers. The former were once again linked earlier this year, following the winger’s underwhelming maiden season at Fenerbahce.
While a move to Elland Road did not materialise, Kent did secure a departure from Fenerbahce when his contract was terminated by mutual consent last week.
As a high-profile free agent, Kent was always bound to garner interest and according to Mail Online, there are admirers in Saudi Arabia.
The report claims Kent may choose to stay abroad, which may be music to the ears of Saudi clubs hoping to secure his signature.
A product of Liverpool’s academy, Kent was loaned out on five different occasions while on the books at Anfield. One of his loan moves took him to South Yorkshire, where he spent the 2016/17 campaign with Barnsley.
Leeds were reported as being keen on Kent during the reign of Marcelo Bielsa and talk of interest continued to surface throughout his tenure.
Kent’s final loan move away from Liverpool had taken him to Rangers, who signed him permanently in 2019. He made 218 appearances for the Scottish giants before seeking pastures new in the summer of 2023.
