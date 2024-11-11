Ryan Kent has been linked with a reunion with his former Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom at Preston North End.

The 27-year-old played under Heckingbottom at Oakwell, having joined Barnsley on loan from Liverpool in 2016.

A raw and relatively unproven winger at the time, he was a regular fixture for the Reds and left having clocked up 44 appearances.

Over the years, he has been linked with a return to Yorkshire on more than one occasion. Leeds United have repeatedly been credited with interest, while there was also talk of admiring glances from Sheffield United last year.

Ryan Kent spent the 2016/17 season on loan at Barnsley from Liverpool. | Tony Johnson

However, according to The Sun, Kent could end up at a Championship club on the other side of the Pennines. Preston are reportedly trying to recruit Kent, who is currently a free agent.

After four years at Rangers, Kent sought pastures new in Turkey with Fenerbahce in the summer of 2023. It did not work out for the ex-England youth international and his contract was terminated by mutual consent last month.

He has since been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, while there has also been talk of surprise interest from Leyton Orient.