Former Barnsley winger Ryan Kent was linked with Leeds United in the summer - and has now reportedly caught the eye of Leyton Orient.

The 27-year-old is currently a free agent, following the premature cancellation of his contract at Fenerbahce in the Turkish top flight.

He joined the club last year following his departure from Rangers, but struggled to make an impact.

Reports have suggested there is interest in Kent from Saudi Arabia, but it appears he could be offered a surprising route back into English football.

Ryan Kent spent the 2016/17 season on loan at Barnsley. | Tony Johnson

According to The Sun, League One outfit Leyton Orient are enquiring about the possibility of a deal for the Liverpool academy graduate.

Regardless of how he fared in Turkey, a move to the third tier of English football would come as a shock. He was reported as a potential target for Championship promotion hopefuls Leeds in the summer, and linked with Sheffield United last year.

Leeds have been suggested as a potential destination for Kent on numerous occasions over the years, but a move to Elland Road has never materialised.

The winger has previously plied his trade in Yorkshire, having spent the 2016/17 season on loan at Barnsley from Liverpool.