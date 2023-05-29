All Sections
Former Barnsley FC star Adam Hammill tips Reds for promotion next season after Sheffield Wednesday defeat

Former Barnsley star Adam Hammill has backed the Reds to secure automatic promotion from League One next season.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 29th May 2023, 20:00 BST
Updated 29th May 2023, 20:01 BST

Hammill was on punditry duty for Barnsley’s 1-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday in the League One play-off final. The Reds battled bravely after going down to 10 men when Adam Phillips was dismissed, but a late Josh Windass header sent the Owls into the Championship.

It was not Barnsley’s day but Hammill believes it will come, tipping Michael Duff’s young side to secure a return to the second tier without going through the stress of the play-offs next season.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Hammill said: “He’ll [Duff] be using that as fuel. He’ll realise how well they’ve actually done this season on the whole. Once you fall, it’s important to get straight back on the horse and go again.

Barnsley players were left heartbroken at Wembley. Image: Nick Potts/PA Wire
Barnsley players were left heartbroken at Wembley. Image: Nick Potts/PA Wire

"I believe firmly that they will secure automatic promotion next year, with the side they’ve got. It’s a young side, it’s developing. It can only get better and they showed character, which a lot of young players don’t show until they mature.”

Barnsley finished fourth in the regular League One season, one position below Sheffield Wednesday. However, there was a 10-point gap between the clubs.

Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town secured the automatic promotion slots, one of which will be filled by Barnsley in 2024 in the view of Hammill. Now 35 Hammill enjoyed three spells at Oakwell as a player and also represented Huddersfield Town, Middlesbrough and Rotherham United.

