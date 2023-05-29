Former Barnsley star Adam Hammill has backed the Reds to secure automatic promotion from League One next season.

Hammill was on punditry duty for Barnsley’s 1-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday in the League One play-off final. The Reds battled bravely after going down to 10 men when Adam Phillips was dismissed, but a late Josh Windass header sent the Owls into the Championship.

It was not Barnsley’s day but Hammill believes it will come, tipping Michael Duff’s young side to secure a return to the second tier without going through the stress of the play-offs next season.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Hammill said: “He’ll [Duff] be using that as fuel. He’ll realise how well they’ve actually done this season on the whole. Once you fall, it’s important to get straight back on the horse and go again.

Barnsley players were left heartbroken at Wembley. Image: Nick Potts/PA Wire

"I believe firmly that they will secure automatic promotion next year, with the side they’ve got. It’s a young side, it’s developing. It can only get better and they showed character, which a lot of young players don’t show until they mature.”

Barnsley finished fourth in the regular League One season, one position below Sheffield Wednesday. However, there was a 10-point gap between the clubs.