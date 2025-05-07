Former Barnsley boss Darrell Clarke has sealed a return to management with Bristol Rovers.

The 47-year-old is no stranger to the blue side of Bristol, having led the Gas between 2014 and 2018. He steered the club from the National League into League One, endearing himself to fans in the process.

He was axed by Barnsley in March, with the club’s hopes of securing a play-off spot fading. His assistant at Oakwell, Conor Hourihane, has since succeeded him.

Clarke has been appointed by Bristol Rovers once again, replacing Inigo Calderon as the club’s head coach. He has been tasked with overseeing a rebuild following relegation to League Two.

Darrell Clarke was relieved of his duties as Barnsley boss in March. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

He said: “It is difficult to put into words just how special it feels to come back to Bristol Rovers. I am beyond proud to return and once again be here at this exceptional club.

“Even though the season just gone was undoubtedly a difficult one, the potential of this club remains incredibly high and, when the chance to return came up, I didn’t have any hesitation.

“I am excited to get down to work during the off-season, prepare for the new campaign and step out at The Mem once again in front of the brilliant, passionate Gasheads.

“We will need each and every one of them with us in the season to come and I want to give them a team they can get behind and performances they can be proud of.”

Clarke boasts a wealth of experience in EFL management and has also managed the likes of Port Vale and Walsall.

The club’s director of football Ricky Martin added: “I am delighted to welcome Darrell back to Bristol Rovers.

“Following the review of our footballing operation we began our recruitment proceedings, and it quickly became clear to me that Darrell was the right person to take our first team forward. He has been our number one target throughout this process.

“Darrell is an experienced and methodical coach, and I have been impressed by the expertise and knowledge he has shown. Even more apparent is his enthusiasm and energy, as is his incredible passion for Bristol Rovers Football Club.