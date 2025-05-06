Former Barnsley, Hull City and Rotherham United defender released by EFL club just months after joining
The 32-year-old has been released by Exeter City, who are parting with eight senior players following the conclusion of the 2024/25 campaign.
Gary Caldwell’s side are revamping in an effort to build on their 16th-placed League One finish and MacDonald is among those heading for the door, despite only having joined in February.
“Angus, for me, was a really, really difficult one,” Caldwell told Exeter’s website: “He has been exceptional since he came to the club. He's done everything we asked this season.
"We just felt like with the players we had already signed at the club to bring another defender into that group of a similar profile to the ones that we have wasn't the right thing to do.
“So he was by far the toughest and I thank him for everything he has done because since he's been at the club, he has really delivered and helped in the second half of the season with some of the defensive performances we've had.
“Again, we wish them all the best and thank them for everything they've done at the club."
A familiar face in different areas of Yorkshire, MacDonald first arrived in the county in 2016 with a move from Torquay United to Barnsley.
