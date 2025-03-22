Former Barnsley FC, West Ham United and Wolves forward switches clubs at key stage of season as move confirmed
Once tipped for a bright future in the Premier League, Nouble cut his teeth in Chelsea’s academy before moving into senior football with West Ham United.
While on the books of the Hammers, he was loaned to Barnsley twice but failed to register a single goal in 10 appearances.
He has since had a journeyman career, representing clubs such as Wolverhampton Wanderers, Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle before moving into the non-league game.
After nearly two years at Yeovil Town, the 33-year-old has left the club for their National League rivals Gateshead.
He has been parachuted into a promotion push, with the Heed occupying a play-off position and dreaming of promotion to the EFL.
In a statement, Yeovil said: “Yeovil Town Football Club can confirm that Frank Nouble has been approached by Gateshead and has expressed his intention to pursue this move. While we are disappointed with his decision, we respect his right to make it.
“The club would like to make it clear that it has always prioritised the best interests of the team and its supporters. Nouble’s departure comes at a time when we are focused on strengthening our squad and continuing to build a competitive side for the remainder of the season.
“We thank Frank for his contributions during his time with the club, but our priority is to continue striving for success and to ensure the best interests of Yeovil Town Football Club and its loyal supporters.”
Nouble has penned a deal running until the end of the 2025/26 season and has been thrown in at the deep end with a start against Tamworth today (March 22).
