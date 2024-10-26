Former Barnsley, Leicester City and Bristol City midfielder finds new club after free agent spell

Former Barnsley midfielder Matty James has signed for League One high-fliers Wrexham.

The 33-year-old had been available on the free agent market, having been released by Bristol City at the end of the 2023/24 season.

He had been strongly linked with Coventry City over the summer, but a move to the Sky Blues failed to materialise.

After a stint out of the game, James has now returned to pen a short-term deal with the ambitious Red Dragons.

He said: “It feels great to be given the opportunity to play again and to join a club that’s moving in a direction that everybody’s watching. I’m over the moon and can’t wait to get started.”

Matty James had two loan spells at Barnsley while on the books of Leicester City.Matty James had two loan spells at Barnsley while on the books of Leicester City.
Matty James had two loan spells at Barnsley while on the books of Leicester City. | George Wood/Getty Images

James had been training with youngsters at one of his former clubs, Leicester City, in order to maintain fitness. It was during his nine years as a Foxes player that he was loaned out to Barnsley on two separate occasions.

He said: “It was a weird process for me, not being in a routine. I was training at Leicester, which I’m thankful for, but to be back inside a men’s environment here with the lads - they’re a fantastic bunch of lads and I’ve loved every minute so far.

“I want to enjoy playing football again, to try to help - be around the group, and whatever the gaffer wants me to do, I’ll do. I want to build up in terms of fitness and game time - and there’s a lot of games coming up, so I want to earn some minutes and move forward from there.”

James has put pen to paper on a short-term contract, as has former Wolverhampton Wanderers and Reading marksman Jón Daði Böðvarsson. The pair have both committed to the club until January.

