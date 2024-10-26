Former Barnsley midfielder Matty James has signed for League One high-fliers Wrexham.

The 33-year-old had been available on the free agent market, having been released by Bristol City at the end of the 2023/24 season.

He had been strongly linked with Coventry City over the summer, but a move to the Sky Blues failed to materialise.

After a stint out of the game, James has now returned to pen a short-term deal with the ambitious Red Dragons.

He said: “It feels great to be given the opportunity to play again and to join a club that’s moving in a direction that everybody’s watching. I’m over the moon and can’t wait to get started.”

Matty James had two loan spells at Barnsley while on the books of Leicester City. | George Wood/Getty Images

James had been training with youngsters at one of his former clubs, Leicester City, in order to maintain fitness. It was during his nine years as a Foxes player that he was loaned out to Barnsley on two separate occasions.

He said: “It was a weird process for me, not being in a routine. I was training at Leicester, which I’m thankful for, but to be back inside a men’s environment here with the lads - they’re a fantastic bunch of lads and I’ve loved every minute so far.

“I want to enjoy playing football again, to try to help - be around the group, and whatever the gaffer wants me to do, I’ll do. I want to build up in terms of fitness and game time - and there’s a lot of games coming up, so I want to earn some minutes and move forward from there.”