Former Barnsley, Manchester City and Preston North End man lands managerial role

Former Barnsley forward Jon Macken has been unveiled as the new manager of non-league outfit Stalybridge Celtic.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A well-travelled frontman in his playing days, Macken spent two years at Oakwell and racked up over 100 appearances.

Since hanging up his boots, he has had spells in charge of non-league clubs Radcliffe, Colne and Witton Albion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has now taken the reins at Stalybridge, on the eighth rung of the English football ladder. Alongside Macken in the dugout will be his long-term assistant Steve Atkinson.

Jon Macken made over 100 appearances for Barnsley. | Tom Dulat/Getty Images

Macken said: “I’m honoured and over the moon to be asked to lead this fantastic club. It’s a huge club in a fantastic environment and I’m really looking forward to helping to take us forward.

“You see what the club entails and what it’s about and its history, it’s an attraction to any manager and player and for me personally, it’s a great honour to be here and to be given the opportunity to come and manage the club.

“The club and board’s ambition really matches my own. I want to build on what’s already started here and get the club into the division that we believe it should be in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Macken also represented the likes of Manchester City and Preston North End in his playing days.

The club’s chairman Nigel Jones said: “We’re delighted to have secured the services of Jon. We felt it was a great fit for both sides and he shares our ambition as a club to progress