Former Barnsley boss Lee Johnson has emerged as the early frontrunner for the vacant Cheltenham Town job.

Following their relegation to League Two, Cheltenham were dealt another blow when Darrell Clarke opted to leave the club to take the reins at Barnsley. They are now on the hunt for a replacement as they look to ensure their time back in the fourth tier is brief.

Coincidentally, a former Barnsley manager is the early BetVictor frontrunner to step in and replace Clarke at the helm. Johnson has been priced at 5/4 to take on the role, putting him ahead of former QPR and Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth.

Clarke will be assisted by Martin Devaney at Oakwell, although the Reds hero affectionately dubbed ‘Disco’ is also among the frontrunners for the Cheltenham role at 10/1.

Devaney recently led Barnsley into the League One play-offs, once again taking on the role of interim head coach after a change in the managerial department.

Johnson left Barnsley in February 2016, meaning it was Paul Heckingbottom in the dugout for the EFL Trophy and League One promotion double at the end of the season.