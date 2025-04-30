Former Bradford City and Harrogate Town footballer reported missing as non-league clubs share urgent appeals
The 35-year-old’s current club, Brigg Town, have shared a post on social media platform X confirming his whereabouts is unknown.
The club said: “Please retweet. First-team player Leon Osborne has been missing since Saturday morning when he was last seen going to Birmingham via Doncaster Train Station. His phone is going straight to answerphone.
“We ask for everyone to please share this far and wide to get any information we can for Ozzy’s family and friends who are worried about him.”
The 35-year-old cut his teeth with the Bantams before going on to forge a career in the non-league pyramid.
He has also represented the likes of Harrogate, Bradford (Park Avenue) and Farsley Celtic.
Local Doncaster club Scawthorpe Athletic posted: “Has anybody seen @LeonOzOsborne, been off the grid since Saturday morning, last seen going to Birmingham via Doncaster Train Station.
“Phone is going straight to answer phone. Please share see if we can get any information on Ozzy’s whereabouts. Family and friends are worried.”
A number of his former clubs, including Ossett United, Buxton and Matlock Town, have shared appeals for information.
Ossett’s X account posted: “Very worrying to see this. @LeonOzOsborne, please let someone know where you are.”
