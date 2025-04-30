Former Bradford City and Harrogate Town footballer reported missing as non-league clubs share urgent appeals

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 30th Apr 2025, 09:35 BST
Non-league footballer and former Bradford City and Harrogate Town winger Leon Osborne has been reported missing.

The 35-year-old’s current club, Brigg Town, have shared a post on social media platform X confirming his whereabouts is unknown.

The club said: “Please retweet. First-team player Leon Osborne has been missing since Saturday morning when he was last seen going to Birmingham via Doncaster Train Station. His phone is going straight to answerphone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We ask for everyone to please share this far and wide to get any information we can for Ozzy’s family and friends who are worried about him.”

Leon Osborne made 42 first-team appearances for Bradford City. Leon Osborne made 42 first-team appearances for Bradford City.
Leon Osborne made 42 first-team appearances for Bradford City. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

The 35-year-old cut his teeth with the Bantams before going on to forge a career in the non-league pyramid.

He has also represented the likes of Harrogate, Bradford (Park Avenue) and Farsley Celtic.

Local Doncaster club Scawthorpe Athletic posted: “Has anybody seen @LeonOzOsborne, been off the grid since Saturday morning, last seen going to Birmingham via Doncaster Train Station.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Phone is going straight to answer phone. Please share see if we can get any information on Ozzy’s whereabouts. Family and friends are worried.”

A number of his former clubs, including Ossett United, Buxton and Matlock Town, have shared appeals for information.

Ossett’s X account posted: “Very worrying to see this. @LeonOzOsborne, please let someone know where you are.”

Related topics:BirminghamFarsley CelticPark AvenueMatlock TownBuxton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice