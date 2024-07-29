Romoney Crichlow has had his say following Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony’s claim about a bid from Bradford City.

The defender spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Valley Parade, back when he was on the books of Huddersfield Town. He joined Peterborough on a permanent basis last year but has been transfer-listed after just eight league starts.

MacAnthony set tongues wagging on the Hard Truth podcast, claiming Bradford had tabled an offer in an attempt to take Crichlow on loan once again. He insisted the Bantams had offered to pay 35 per cent of Crichlow’s wages.

He said: “I couldn’t believe what I was reading when Barry [Fry, Peterborough's director of football] sent me the text. I was amazed a club the size of Bradford coming in with a bid like that. But that’s football I guess, you’ve got to try.”

Romoney Crichlow enjoyed a successful loan spell at Bradford City. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images

According to The Telegraph & Argus, the Bantams have denied having a loan offer turned down. Crichlow himself has now weighed in, echoing fan sentiments by admitting his confusion at the situation.

Posting on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, he said: “What in the world is going on then? This is news to me.”