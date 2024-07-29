Peterborough United chief makes Bradford City bid claim amid uncertainty over ex-Huddersfield Town man
The 25-year-old spent the 2022/23 season at Valley Parade, having joined the Bantams on loan from Huddersfield Town. He endeared himself to the Bantams faithful, becoming a key figure under Mark Hughes.
Huddersfield allowed the defender to seek pastures new last summer but a permanent move to Bradford did not materialise. He instead joined Peterborough, although it has not quite worked out for the former Bantams loanee.
Last season, he was limited to just eight league starts and has since been transfer-listed by the club. Speaking on the Hard Truth podcast, MacAnthony has claimed Bradford have tried securing a West Yorkshire return for Crichlow. The Bantams are said to have offered to cover 35 per cent of Crichlow’s wages.
He said: “I couldn’t believe what I was reading when Barry [Fry, Peterborough's director of football] sent me the text. I was amazed a club the size of Bradford coming in with a bid like that. But that’s football I guess, you’ve got to try.”
Crichlow made a total of 32 appearances in all competitions for Peterborough last season, but could not nail down a regular spot in the starting XI.
MacAnthony said: “He’s got to up his game but that’s only natural. We know he’s better than that. There is a player in there with Crich. He just needs to start playing like the player we know and think he can be.”
