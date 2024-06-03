Former Bradford City boss Derek Adams has returned to Morecambe for a third spell as manager.

Fans will be hoping Adams can recapture the magic of his first spell, during which he steered the club to promotion from League Two. Last season, the club finished 15th in the fourth tier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After putting pen to paper, Adams said: "I’m looking forward to it. Morecambe FC is a club I know well from my previous two spells at the football club, and I am looking forward to getting started.

Derek Adams is on course for a reunion with former club Bradford City. Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

"There is a lot of work to be done over the transfer window to get ready for the start of the new season, and I know the board of directors were looking for a manager who knows the football club and how it works.

"I’m delighted to come back and try and help the football club move forward again. This will come not only through myself, my staff, and the players, but the supporters of the football club as well who have been through a really difficult period."

Morecambe’s director of football James Wakefield added: "While we continue to face challenges, the situation at Morecambe has evolved sufficiently to enable us to hire into key roles and get on with the core business of being a football club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad