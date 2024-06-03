Former Bradford City and Plymouth Argyle boss returns to England to take on League Two job
The 48-year-old has already led the Shrimps on two separate occasions, with his last stint coming to an end in November 2023. He went north of the border to take the reins at Ross County but is now back in England.
Fans will be hoping Adams can recapture the magic of his first spell, during which he steered the club to promotion from League Two. Last season, the club finished 15th in the fourth tier.
After putting pen to paper, Adams said: "I’m looking forward to it. Morecambe FC is a club I know well from my previous two spells at the football club, and I am looking forward to getting started.
"There is a lot of work to be done over the transfer window to get ready for the start of the new season, and I know the board of directors were looking for a manager who knows the football club and how it works.
"I’m delighted to come back and try and help the football club move forward again. This will come not only through myself, my staff, and the players, but the supporters of the football club as well who have been through a really difficult period."
Morecambe’s director of football James Wakefield added: "While we continue to face challenges, the situation at Morecambe has evolved sufficiently to enable us to hire into key roles and get on with the core business of being a football club.
"That means moving decisively to appoint a first-team manager, and we can think of no-one better suited to that task than Derek. Having always maintained a strong relationship with him, we know he is capable of quickly building competitive teams, and that is exactly what is required. We’re excited to see what he can achieve and are looking forward to working with him again."
