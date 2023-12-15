Former Bradford City man among favourites to fill vacancy at Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday's rivals
The 39-year-old’s stock is high in the world of management, having led Plymouth Argyle back into the Championship last season. Despite being tipped by many for an immediate return to League One, Plymouth sit 18th in the table after 21 games.
They are one place above Stoke, who recently dismissed Alex Neil in an attempt to halt their underwhelming run of results. Schumacher has been installed as BetVictor’s second favourite to succeed Neil at 2/1.
Schumacher is familiar with fans of Bradford, having represented the Bantams as a player between 2004 and 2007. He made 128 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 15 goals.
Only John Eustace, formerly of Birmingham City, sits above Schumacher in the list of favourites. Eustace has been out of work since Birmingham opted to replace him with Wayne Rooney earlier on in the campaign.
There has been a spate of managerial changes in the EFL recently, with Sunderland and Swansea City also among those to have wielded the axe.
The Black Cats dismissed Tony Mowbray, while Michael Duff was relieved of his duties at Swansea.