Former Bradford City and Middlesbrough defender Gary Liddle has retired from playing at the age of 38.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liddle penned his first professional contract over 20 years ago, starting his career with Middlesbrough after ascending the club’s youth ranks.

He has since represented the likes of Bradford, Notts County and Hartlepool United, mostly bouncing between the third and fourth tiers of the EFL.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In recent years, Liddle has plied his trade in the non-league pyramid and has combined his playing duties with a management role since October.

However, he will now focus solely on his job as manager of seventh-tier Whitby Town after opting to call time on his playing career.

Gary Liddle was part of Bradford City's stunning FA Cup run in the 2014/15 season. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

He has called time on a playing career in which he made 800 appearances, having reached the milestone at the weekend.

In a statement, Whitby said: “Everyone at Whitby Town would like to congratulate Liddle on an illustrious playing career and the club will continue to support him in his managerial role at the club.”