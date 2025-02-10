Former Bradford City, Middlesbrough and Notts County defender retires after reaching 800-match milestone

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 10th Feb 2025, 15:31 BST
Former Bradford City and Middlesbrough defender Gary Liddle has retired from playing at the age of 38.

Liddle penned his first professional contract over 20 years ago, starting his career with Middlesbrough after ascending the club’s youth ranks.

He has since represented the likes of Bradford, Notts County and Hartlepool United, mostly bouncing between the third and fourth tiers of the EFL.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In recent years, Liddle has plied his trade in the non-league pyramid and has combined his playing duties with a management role since October.

However, he will now focus solely on his job as manager of seventh-tier Whitby Town after opting to call time on his playing career.

Gary Liddle was part of Bradford City's stunning FA Cup run in the 2014/15 season.placeholder image
Gary Liddle was part of Bradford City's stunning FA Cup run in the 2014/15 season. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

He has called time on a playing career in which he made 800 appearances, having reached the milestone at the weekend.

In a statement, Whitby said: “Everyone at Whitby Town would like to congratulate Liddle on an illustrious playing career and the club will continue to support him in his managerial role at the club.”

The Blues sit 19th in the Northern Premier League Premier Division table.

MORE: Barnsley legend and ex-Leeds United boss leaves crisis-stricken Farsley Celtic after less than a month at helm

Related topics:MiddlesbroughNotts County
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice