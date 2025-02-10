Former Bradford City, Middlesbrough and Notts County defender retires after reaching 800-match milestone
Liddle penned his first professional contract over 20 years ago, starting his career with Middlesbrough after ascending the club’s youth ranks.
He has since represented the likes of Bradford, Notts County and Hartlepool United, mostly bouncing between the third and fourth tiers of the EFL.
In recent years, Liddle has plied his trade in the non-league pyramid and has combined his playing duties with a management role since October.
However, he will now focus solely on his job as manager of seventh-tier Whitby Town after opting to call time on his playing career.
He has called time on a playing career in which he made 800 appearances, having reached the milestone at the weekend.
In a statement, Whitby said: “Everyone at Whitby Town would like to congratulate Liddle on an illustrious playing career and the club will continue to support him in his managerial role at the club.”
The Blues sit 19th in the Northern Premier League Premier Division table.