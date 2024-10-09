Former Bradford City, Middlesbrough and Notts County man takes on caretaker role after manager exit
The seventh-tier outfit have announced the departure of Nathan Haslam by mutual consent, pushing Liddle into the number one spot on an interim basis.
Liddle had been acting as Haslam’s assistant, having joined earlier this year in a player-coach role. He will be in the dugout this weekend as Whitby take on Morpeth Town.
A statement issued by Whitby read: “After discussions today, Whitby Town can confirm that manager Nathan Haslam has left the club by mutual consent.
“Assistant manager Gary Liddle will take training tonight and Thursday, ahead of the weekend's trip to Morpeth Town, with an assistant due to come in later this week.
“During Nathan Haslam's time with the football club, he guided the club to the Emirates FA Cup First Round Proper for the first time in twenty years and won last season's North Riding Senior Cup.
“Since joining in 2020 - initially as a first-team coach under Chris Hardy before taking charge alongside Lee Bullock - he has managed the Seasiders across 169 games, with 104 coming in solo charge.”
Whitby took on Bristol Rovers in the FA Cup last season after Haslam oversaw an impressive march through the qualifying rounds.
However, Liddle now has control as he takes on the first managerial challenge of his career. A seasoned veteran, the 37-year-old made 76 appearances for Bradford over the course of his two years with the club.
The Middlesbrough academy product also represented the likes of Notts County and Chesterfield before dropping into the non-league pyramid.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.