Former Bradford City star Gary Liddle has temporarily taken the reins at non-league outfit Whitby Town.

The seventh-tier outfit have announced the departure of Nathan Haslam by mutual consent, pushing Liddle into the number one spot on an interim basis.

Liddle had been acting as Haslam’s assistant, having joined earlier this year in a player-coach role. He will be in the dugout this weekend as Whitby take on Morpeth Town.

A statement issued by Whitby read: “After discussions today, Whitby Town can confirm that manager Nathan Haslam has left the club by mutual consent.

“Assistant manager Gary Liddle will take training tonight and Thursday, ahead of the weekend's trip to Morpeth Town, with an assistant due to come in later this week.

Gary Liddle made 76 appearances for Bradford City. | Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

“During Nathan Haslam's time with the football club, he guided the club to the Emirates FA Cup First Round Proper for the first time in twenty years and won last season's North Riding Senior Cup.

“Since joining in 2020 - initially as a first-team coach under Chris Hardy before taking charge alongside Lee Bullock - he has managed the Seasiders across 169 games, with 104 coming in solo charge.”

However, Liddle now has control as he takes on the first managerial challenge of his career. A seasoned veteran, the 37-year-old made 76 appearances for Bradford over the course of his two years with the club.