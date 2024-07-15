Southport have completed the signing of former Bradford City and Rotherham United forward Jamie Proctor.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 32-year-old announces his retirement from full-time football last month, bringing the curtain down on an impressive EFL career. He is now taking his experience to the non-league pyramid and has linked up with Southport for the 2024/25 season.

The Merseyside-based club compete in the National League North, on the sixth rung of the English football ladder. They are led by former Morecambe and Rochdale boss Jim Bentley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proctor is a familiar face in Yorkshire, having first arrived in the county to sign for Bradford in 2016. Initially arriving on loan from Fleetwood Town, Proctor’s move was quickly made permanent but he was not at Valley Parade for the long haul.

Jamie Proctor scored five goals in 29 appearances for Rotherham United. Image: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

He left six months after joining the club, having registered six goals in 20 appearances for the Bantams. Proctor returned to Yorkshire in 2017, signing for Rotherham during the reign of Paul Warne.

Over the course of four years on the books at the New York Stadium, he was afforded just 29 outings. He scored five goals for the Millers, who loaned the frontman out to Scunthorpe United, AFC Fylde, Newport County and Wigan Athletic.