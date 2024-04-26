Former Bradford City, York City and Luton Town man seals return to management with non-league club
The 44-year-old previously led Guiseley between 2013 and 2016 after finishing his playing career at Nethermoor. Having left Bradford (Park Avenue) in November, he has now made a return to the dugout with the Lions.
During his last Guiseley reign, he led the club to promotion from the sixth tier, then known as the Conference North. He will once again be joined by trusted lieutenant Danny Boshell, his assistant from his first spell at Guiseley and two stints at Avenue.
Guiseley’s general manager and secretary James Pickles said: “We are delighted to secure the return of Mark and Danny to the club following their previous successful spell.
"We again had strong interest in the role however we felt Mark’s enthusiasm for a return, his previous success and experiences over the last few seasons will prove him to be the best manager to take this club forward, long term.
"We have a strong core to the squad which we are looking to retain for next season and we feel that Mark’s strengths in creating a strong changing room mentality and tight-knit squad are exactly what is needed for the club.”
The vacancy at Nethermoor opened recently, when Guiseley opted to relieve Andy Welsh of his duties. Speaking to The Yorkshire Post back in December, Bower insisted he wanted his next opportunity to be at a club keen to progress.
He said: "If there's to be another crack at it, I certainly want it to be somewhere where there's an emphasis on taking the club forward and having some success on the pitch.
"I'm sure, if an opportunity comes along that I think is right, it's in my blood and I'm sure it will be something, if it's worth looking at, I definitely will look at it. There's very few opportunities that come and you've just got to bide your time and wait and see. If that's next month, next week or next year, who knows?”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.