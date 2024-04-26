The 44-year-old previously led Guiseley between 2013 and 2016 after finishing his playing career at Nethermoor. Having left Bradford (Park Avenue) in November, he has now made a return to the dugout with the Lions.

During his last Guiseley reign, he led the club to promotion from the sixth tier, then known as the Conference North. He will once again be joined by trusted lieutenant Danny Boshell, his assistant from his first spell at Guiseley and two stints at Avenue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guiseley’s general manager and secretary James Pickles said: “We are delighted to secure the return of Mark and Danny to the club following their previous successful spell.

Mark Bower and Danny Boshell helped Guiseley reach the fifth tier. Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"We again had strong interest in the role however we felt Mark’s enthusiasm for a return, his previous success and experiences over the last few seasons will prove him to be the best manager to take this club forward, long term.

"We have a strong core to the squad which we are looking to retain for next season and we feel that Mark’s strengths in creating a strong changing room mentality and tight-knit squad are exactly what is needed for the club.”

The vacancy at Nethermoor opened recently, when Guiseley opted to relieve Andy Welsh of his duties. Speaking to The Yorkshire Post back in December, Bower insisted he wanted his next opportunity to be at a club keen to progress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "If there's to be another crack at it, I certainly want it to be somewhere where there's an emphasis on taking the club forward and having some success on the pitch.