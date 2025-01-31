Former Doncaster Rovers defender Habib Beye has been appointed head coach of Ligue 1 outfit Rennes.

The 47-year-old is a familiar face in England, with most supporters recognising him from his spells in the Premier League with Newcastle United and Aston Villa.

Beye finished his playing career below the top flight, making 23 appearances for Doncaster before hanging up his boots.

After three years in charge of Ligue 2 side Red Star, Beye has now been handed a major opportunity in the French top flight.

He has replaced Jorge Sampaoli as Rennes boss, penning a deal running until the end of the season with the possibility of a one-year extension.

Beye said: “It's a real privilege to be joining Stade Rennais, a club with a long history in the league and known for its strong identity.

“When you see the atmosphere at Roazhon Park, you understand what it represents. The difficulties currently facing Stade Rennais F.C. must be transformed into a challenge. We've studied the team and Ligue 1 carefully and we're ready to take up the challenge.

“I'm looking forward to meeting the team and getting down to work very quickly. What are my playing principles? I like my team to set the pace and maintain intensity.

“A coach's ambition must be to optimise a squad that already has a lot of quality. We've got fifteen matches ahead of us and it's an exciting challenge.”

Rennes’ sporting director Frederic Massara said: “We want Habib to contribute his knowledge and enthusiasm. We have confidence in him and are convinced that he will be able to pass on his energy and ideas.