Stoke City confirm loan departure of former Doncaster Rovers and Wolves forward

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 31st Jan 2025, 11:44 BST
Stoke City have confirmed the loan departure of former Doncaster Rovers forward Niall Ennis.

The 25-year-old spent the 2019/20 season at Doncaster, scoring six goals in 32 appearances while on loan from Wolves.

His Wolves exit was followed by spells at Plymouth Argyle and Blackburn Rovers, with his spell with the former being particularly successful.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He could not emulate his Plymouth exploits at Blackburn and has been unable to become a key figure at current club Stoke City.

Niall Ennis spent the 2019/20 season on loan at Doncaster Rovers.Niall Ennis spent the 2019/20 season on loan at Doncaster Rovers.
Niall Ennis spent the 2019/20 season on loan at Doncaster Rovers. | George Wood/Getty Images

The Potters have now sanctioned a temporary exit, sending him to League One outfit Blackpool for the remainder of the season.

Ennis said: “I'm just happy to get it over the line. I'm buzzing to be here and I'm looking forward to working with Steve Bruce as he has a lot of wisdom and experience having worked in the Premier League."

Stoke’s sporting director Jon Walters added: "With limited opportunities in our squad and interest from several clubs, we felt this was the right move for Niall at this stage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He has previously enjoyed success in the league, and we believe this loan will provide him with the valuable playing time he needs. We wish Niall the best of luck during his time at Bloomfield Road."

MORE: Doncaster Rovers winger Luke Molyneux on social media critics adding 'fuel' to his fire

Related topics:Stoke CityWolvesBlackpool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice