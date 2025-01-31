Stoke City have confirmed the loan departure of former Doncaster Rovers forward Niall Ennis.

The 25-year-old spent the 2019/20 season at Doncaster, scoring six goals in 32 appearances while on loan from Wolves.

His Wolves exit was followed by spells at Plymouth Argyle and Blackburn Rovers, with his spell with the former being particularly successful.

He could not emulate his Plymouth exploits at Blackburn and has been unable to become a key figure at current club Stoke City.

The Potters have now sanctioned a temporary exit, sending him to League One outfit Blackpool for the remainder of the season.

Ennis said: “I'm just happy to get it over the line. I'm buzzing to be here and I'm looking forward to working with Steve Bruce as he has a lot of wisdom and experience having worked in the Premier League."

Stoke’s sporting director Jon Walters added: "With limited opportunities in our squad and interest from several clubs, we felt this was the right move for Niall at this stage.

