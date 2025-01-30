Former Leeds United midfielder Glen Kamara appears to face an uncertain future following reports of a fresh development at Rennes.

The 29-year-old left Elland Road in the summer, sealing a move to Ligue 1 side Rennes for a reported £8m.

It has not quite worked out for the Finland international in France and recent reports have suggested he has been deemed surplus to requirements.

Glen Kamara made 42 appearances for Leeds United. | George Wood/Getty Images

The club are thought to be unable to compete with the financial power of Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab, who transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has reported are in talks over a swoop.

However, it appears even Al-Shabab may not secure Kamara’s signature. Romano has claimed Rennes have axed their manager Jorge Sampaoli, leaving Kamara in a state of limbo as he waits to discover what it means for his future.

It does not appear implausible that a new manager would want to keep Kamara, an experienced operator who was a regular for Rennes until last month.

Kamara joined Leeds in the summer of 2023, returning to England after a successful spell in Scotland with Rangers.

The former Arsenal prospect helped the Whites march into the Championship play-off final and started at Wembley in the 1-0 defeat to Southampton.