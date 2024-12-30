Middlesbrough and Sunderland show 'interest' in £8m former Leeds United star

Middlesbrough and Sunderland are reportedly among the clubs showing interest in former Leeds United midfielder Glen Kamara.

The Finland international spent the 2023/24 season in West Yorkshire, making 42 appearances for Leeds after his move from Rangers.

Despite featuring regularly under Daniel Farke, Kamara moved on at the end of the season and joined Rennes in a deal worth around £8m.

The 29-year-old has missed just two games in Ligue 1 this season, but is already being linked with a move back to England.

Glen Kamara spent the 2023/24 season on the books at Leeds United. | George Wood/Getty Images

According to The Boot Room, Championship trio Middlesbrough, Sunderland and Burnley are all interested in the midfielder.

There is also believed to be Premier League interest, with Ipswich Town and Southampton believed to be keeping tabs on the former Arsenal prospect.

Speaking in November, Kamara admitted to GiveMeSport his Elland Road exit was “bittersweet”. He said: "It was bittersweet leaving Leeds. We were very close to going up.

“We probably should have gone up automatically. It was a tough one to take, losing in the play-off final.

“I was only there for a year, so moving so soon was a bit of a weird one, but things just happen quickly in football and you have to be ready.”

Rennes sit 12th in the Ligue 1 table, having won five, drawn two and lost eight across their first 15 games.

Glen Kamara played for Leeds United in the Championship play-off final earlier this year. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Last month, Kamara claimed he was attracted by the French club’s ambition to qualify for European competitions.

He said: "I was attracted by the club’s ambition to be in Europe. I played a lot of European football at Rangers and getting back to that level would be amazing. And I think that’s where this club wants to be.