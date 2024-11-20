Glen Kamara has opened up on the abrupt end to his time at Leeds United.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After years of being linked with a move to Elland Road, Kamara was finally unveiled as a Leeds player in the summer of 2023.

He moved south of the border from Scottish giants Rangers, completing a move for a fee reported to be worth £5.5m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Finland international rarely strayed from the fold under Daniel Farke, making 42 appearances over the course of the 2023/24 season.

Glen Kamara left after just one year at Leeds United. | Bruce Rollinson

However, after Leeds failed to clinch promotion back to the Premier League, Kamara made a permanent switch to French side Rennes.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Kamara has cited the possibility of European football as a factor in his departure.

He said: "I was attracted by the club’s ambition to be in Europe. I played a lot of European football at Rangers and getting back to that level would be amazing. And I think that’s where this club wants to be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If we don’t make Europe this season we’ll be disappointed. It wouldn’t be good for us, especially with the squad we have. We have spent a lot of money this season. The goal is definitely to get into Europe. All the boys know it."

While Kamara’s output in terms of goal contributions at Leeds was underwhelming, he was lauded for his technical prowess and ability to dictate a game.

He said: "It was bittersweet leaving Leeds. We were very close to going up. We probably should have gone up automatically. It was a tough one to take, losing in the play-off final.

“I was only there for a year, so moving so soon was a bit of a weird one, but things just happen quickly in football and you have to be ready.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His departure prompted a focus on midfield when it came to summer recruitment and Ao Tanaka and Joe Rothwell were both brought on board.