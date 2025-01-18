Middlesbrough and Sunderland given potential transfer incentive as £8m former Leeds United man 'axed'

Former Leeds United midfielder Glen Kamara has reportedly been axed from the Rennes squad.

The 29-year-old left West Yorkshire back in the summer window, sealing a switch to Ligue 1 for a reported £8m.

However, reports last month suggested Middlesbrough, Sunderland and Burnley were already looking at luring Kamara back to England.

The aforementioned trio may now have an opportunity to secure his signature, with French outlet Le Parisien claiming he has been told to train separately from the first-team squad.

He is said to be part of a group of players deemed surplus to requirements in the midst of a difficult season for the club.

Rennes sit 14th in the Ligue 1 table and recently suffered a humiliating cup defeat to second-tier Troyes.

Kamara has not made a league start since November, when he was hooked at half-time in a 1-0 defeat to Lille.

While it has not quite worked out for the midfielder in France, he would arguably be a coup for an array of Championship clubs.

A senior Finland international, he was a regular fixture in the Leeds midfield as the Whites reached the Championship play-off final last season.

He made 42 appearances for the club in all competitions, registering four assists.

