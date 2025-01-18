Former Leeds United midfielder Glen Kamara has reportedly been axed from the Rennes squad.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 29-year-old left West Yorkshire back in the summer window, sealing a switch to Ligue 1 for a reported £8m.

However, reports last month suggested Middlesbrough, Sunderland and Burnley were already looking at luring Kamara back to England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The aforementioned trio may now have an opportunity to secure his signature, with French outlet Le Parisien claiming he has been told to train separately from the first-team squad.

Glen Kamara left Leeds United for Rennes in the summer of 2024. | Tony Johnson

He is said to be part of a group of players deemed surplus to requirements in the midst of a difficult season for the club.

Rennes sit 14th in the Ligue 1 table and recently suffered a humiliating cup defeat to second-tier Troyes.

Kamara has not made a league start since November, when he was hooked at half-time in a 1-0 defeat to Lille.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glen Kamara made 42 appearances for Leeds United. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

While it has not quite worked out for the midfielder in France, he would arguably be a coup for an array of Championship clubs.

A senior Finland international, he was a regular fixture in the Leeds midfield as the Whites reached the Championship play-off final last season.