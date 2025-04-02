Former Doncaster Rovers forward Kwame Thomas has joined the National League promotion race for the run-in.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A well-travelled forward, Thomas represented Doncaster during the 2019/20 campaign and has also turned out for the likes of Derby County, Coventry City and Blackpool.

He recently saw a relegation added to his CV after Ebbsfleet United’s fate in the fifth tier was sealed. Instead of seeing out the season with involvement in dead rubbers, the 29-year-old has joined the promotion race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has returned to Aldershot Town for a second spell, penning a loan deal running until the end of the season.

Kwame Thomas counts Doncaster Rovers among his former clubs. | Tony Johnson

Thomas’ second Shots debut was given to him at the weekend and was followed up by a second appearance last night (April 1), in a 2-0 win over AFC Fylde.

Shots boss Tommy Widdrington said: “We’re really pleased. When we found out he was available after the weekend, we felt it was a slightly different tool to what we’ve got.”

“He was very effective for us last season whether he was starting games or coming off the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kwame Thomas represented England at youth level. | Ben Hoskins/Getty Images

“He’s not going to take a lot of time to settle in with us because he knows us as staff and he knows the majority of the group.

“I’m really pleased that Kwame’s chosen us as he had other options in the division and he’ll be with us for the rest of the season.”