Former Doncaster Rovers, Millwall and Portsmouth forward finds new club after Bristol Rovers exit
The 32-year-old was available to snap up as a free agent, having left Bristol Rovers following the expiry of his contract. A well-travelled EFL marksman, Marquis has joined Shrewsbury in the 14th move of his career.
He has signed a two-year contract, becoming the ninth player added to the Shrewsbury ranks this summer. Shrewsbury boss Paul Hurst told the club’s official website: "We are pleased to bring John in. He is a player who has vast experience and has scored goals throughout his career.
"I think his know-how will be invaluable to the team and the squad. He will lead by example, help set standards across the football club and will be a big influence in the dressing room."
Marquis is a familiar face in Yorkshire, having enjoyed a productive three-year spell at Doncaster. Between 2016 and 2019, he amassed 153 appearances and scored 66 goals.
He was key as Rovers sealed promotion to League One in 2017 and led the line admirably for the club in the third tier. Portsmouth prised him from South Yorkshire and he struck 37 goals in 126 outings for Pompey.
A stint with Lincoln City followed before he represented Bristol Rovers until the end of the 2023/24 season.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.