Former Doncaster Rovers forward John Marquis has been recruited by League One outfit Shrewsbury Town.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 32-year-old was available to snap up as a free agent, having left Bristol Rovers following the expiry of his contract. A well-travelled EFL marksman, Marquis has joined Shrewsbury in the 14th move of his career.

He has signed a two-year contract, becoming the ninth player added to the Shrewsbury ranks this summer. Shrewsbury boss Paul Hurst told the club’s official website: "We are pleased to bring John in. He is a player who has vast experience and has scored goals throughout his career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Marquis enjoyed a productive spell at Sheffield Wednesday. Image: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

"I think his know-how will be invaluable to the team and the squad. He will lead by example, help set standards across the football club and will be a big influence in the dressing room."

Marquis is a familiar face in Yorkshire, having enjoyed a productive three-year spell at Doncaster. Between 2016 and 2019, he amassed 153 appearances and scored 66 goals.

He was key as Rovers sealed promotion to League One in 2017 and led the line admirably for the club in the third tier. Portsmouth prised him from South Yorkshire and he struck 37 goals in 126 outings for Pompey.