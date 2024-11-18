Former Doncaster Rovers, Newcastle United and Sunderland winger Kazenga LuaLua has joined National League outfit Hartlepool United.

The 33-year-old boasts a wealth of experience and has made over 200 appearances in the Championship.

However, he now plies his trade in the non-league pyramid having landed a deal with the fifth-tier Pools.

After putting pen to paper, LuaLua said: “I’m delighted to be here, I can’t wait to get started. I’ve been training over the last few weeks and the lads have made me feel very welcome. I’m excited to be involved now and can’t wait to get onto the pitch.”

The wideman has been training with Hartlepool and shown enough to persuade manager Lennie Lawrence of his ability to contribute.

Lawrence said: “Kazenga has been with us for quite a while and he’ll certainly bring an impact to the team. He’s looked good in training and hopefully, with some game time under his belt, he can become a valuable player for us.”

LuaLua started his career with Newcastle, spending time on loan at Doncaster and Brighton & Hove Albion while cutting his teeth.

A permanent move to the Seagulls followed and he spent seven years within the club’s ranks. Since departing Brighton in 2018, he has represented the likes of Sunderland, Luton Town and Turkish outfit Gençlerbirliği.

He was most recently on the books of Charlton Athletic, who allowed him to depart following the expiry of his short-term deal in the summer.