Former Doncaster Rovers forward Joe Dodoo is back in football after over two years on the free agent market.

A product of Leicester City’s academy, Dodoo is a well-travelled frontman and spent the 2021/22 season in South Yorkshire.

He made 39 appearances for Doncaster, scoring eight goals, before being released at the end of his maiden campaign.

A short stint at Burton Albion followed, although the Brewers afforded the 29-year-old just nine outings.

Joe Dodoo counts Scottish giants Rangers among his former clubs. | Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

He left the club in January 2023 and did not secure a new home before the 2022/23 season ended, nor did he pen a deal ahead of the two campaigns that followed.

Dodoo has made a comeback in the National League, on the fifth rung of the English football ladder. He has joined Solihull Moors, who sit 16th in the table.

He was thrown in at the deep end on Tuesday (March 25), starting and scoring in a 1-1 draw with Altrincham.

In a statement, Solihull said: “Solihull Moors are pleased to confirm the signing of Joe Dodoo on a short-term deal until the end of the National League season, subject to League and FA ratification.

“The Leicester City academy graduate has put pen to paper on a short-term deal at Damson Park, bolstering our attacking options for our final eight Vanarama National League fixtures.

Joe Dodoo started his career at Leicester City. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

“The 29-year-old has had spells with Rangers, Bolton Wanderers, Wigan Athletic, Doncaster Rovers and most recently Burton Albion.