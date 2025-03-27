Former Doncaster Rovers, Rangers and Leicester City forward makes comeback - after two years as free agent

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 27th Mar 2025, 10:31 BST
Former Doncaster Rovers forward Joe Dodoo is back in football after over two years on the free agent market.

A product of Leicester City’s academy, Dodoo is a well-travelled frontman and spent the 2021/22 season in South Yorkshire.

He made 39 appearances for Doncaster, scoring eight goals, before being released at the end of his maiden campaign.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A short stint at Burton Albion followed, although the Brewers afforded the 29-year-old just nine outings.

Joe Dodoo counts Scottish giants Rangers among his former clubs.placeholder image
Joe Dodoo counts Scottish giants Rangers among his former clubs. | Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

He left the club in January 2023 and did not secure a new home before the 2022/23 season ended, nor did he pen a deal ahead of the two campaigns that followed.

Dodoo has made a comeback in the National League, on the fifth rung of the English football ladder. He has joined Solihull Moors, who sit 16th in the table.

He was thrown in at the deep end on Tuesday (March 25), starting and scoring in a 1-1 draw with Altrincham.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a statement, Solihull said: “Solihull Moors are pleased to confirm the signing of Joe Dodoo on a short-term deal until the end of the National League season, subject to League and FA ratification.

“The Leicester City academy graduate has put pen to paper on a short-term deal at Damson Park, bolstering our attacking options for our final eight Vanarama National League fixtures.

Joe Dodoo started his career at Leicester City.placeholder image
Joe Dodoo started his career at Leicester City. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

“The 29-year-old has had spells with Rangers, Bolton Wanderers, Wigan Athletic, Doncaster Rovers and most recently Burton Albion.

“On his debut for the Foxes, Dodoo scored a hat-trick in the League Cup as Leicester City went on to beat Bury 4-1 at Gigg Lane. The Ghanaian forward will wear the number 33 shirt for the remainder of the season.”

MORE: Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann not the only member of his household who is a fan of Tom Nixon

Related topics:Leicester CityJoe DodooRangers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice