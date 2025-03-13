Former Everton and Derby County defender admits leaving Sheffield United was 'toughest' decision of his career
The defender joined Sheffield United as a 15-year-old and later established himself at first-team level at Bramall Lane.
He was a key figure in the club’s promotion-winning Championship campaign in 2006 and went on to star in the Premier League, but was unable to save the club from an immediate relegation.
In July 2007, his lengthy association with the Blades was brought to an end by a £4m switch to Everton.
It was a move that worked out for ‘Jags’, as he became a crucial cog in the Toffees machine and broke into the England senior team.
“It was the toughest decision I’ve ever had to make,” Jagielka told the EFL Unfiltered podcast. “I didn’t have to make the one at 15, because my Dad did it for me.
“I was vice-captain - Morgs [Chris Morgan] was the captain - but, more often than not, I had played as a captain of the club that had given me an opportunity. There was stuff that had gone on [off-field] and stuff that hasn’t gone on since, and we ended up going down.
“I remember leaving that game and thinking ‘what’s going to go on now?’. Obviously I’d signed that contract and I knew there was a relegation release clause.
“I’d just had a taste of the Premier League and I’d just had an England B call-up, so I was on the periphery of playing in the Premier League. It worked for both teams.”
It was not the last Sheffield United fans saw of Jagielka, as he returned for an emotional homecoming in 2019, spending two years back in South Yorkshire.
Spells with Derby County and Stoke City followed before he retired at the age of 41 in November 2023.